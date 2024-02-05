NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

