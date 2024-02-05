NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,565 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VEA opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

