NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $256.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.52 and its 200 day moving average is $238.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $265.99.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

