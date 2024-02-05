NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after buying an additional 453,081 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,089,000 after buying an additional 146,147 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

