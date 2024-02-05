NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $373.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $413.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

