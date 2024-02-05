New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

NYCB stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.