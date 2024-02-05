New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

