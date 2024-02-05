NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

