Needham & Company LLC Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

