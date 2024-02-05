Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

NAVI stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,132 shares of company stock worth $3,197,411 over the last three months. 26.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,790 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

