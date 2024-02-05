MRA Advisory Group Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,797 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. 944,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,925. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

