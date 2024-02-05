MorphoSys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 17,682 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,465 call options.

MOR traded up $4.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. 17,191,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,929. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,056,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

