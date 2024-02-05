Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $369.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Moody's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $399.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $403.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.09.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.