Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 25737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on ME shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Moneta Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Moneta Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ME
Moneta Gold Stock Down 3.1 %
Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moneta Gold
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.