monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

MNDY stock opened at $215.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. monday.com has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $219.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.94 and a beta of 1.19.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

