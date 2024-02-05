Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.06.

MSFT stock opened at $411.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,625,201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

