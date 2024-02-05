Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Cut by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,504 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $41,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,368,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,593,271. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

