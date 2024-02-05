Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $77.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

