Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $527.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $527.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.