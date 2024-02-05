Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 20.3 %

META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.16. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.