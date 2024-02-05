Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Up 2.6%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.46 and last traded at $96.46. 8,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 57,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -457.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.