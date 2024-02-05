Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $126.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

