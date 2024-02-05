McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.77.

MCD opened at $297.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.28.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,989,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

