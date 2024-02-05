McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 184,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

