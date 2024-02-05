Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of MATX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. Matson has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $122.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,449 shares of company stock worth $1,231,172. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after buying an additional 490,489 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after buying an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $14,074,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

