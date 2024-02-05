Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $510.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $471.85.

NYSE MA opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.69 and its 200 day moving average is $407.89. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $463.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock valued at $62,625,857. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

