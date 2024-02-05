Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 956,483 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,384 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 956,483 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.33% of Adobe worth $767,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $634.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

