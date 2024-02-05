Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 293,353 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $445,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $66.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

