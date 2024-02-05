Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914,184 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.58% of RTX worth $602,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.