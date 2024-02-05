Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $709,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.