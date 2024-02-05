Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $381.26 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $381,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

