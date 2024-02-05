Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 152,166 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $626,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

