Masco (NYSE:MAS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Masco

NYSE MAS opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. Masco has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

