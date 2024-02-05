Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 87.96 ($1.12), with a volume of 14598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.10).
Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of £49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,361.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.14.
Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 45,000.00%.
About Marwyn Value Investors
Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.
