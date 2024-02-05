MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $225.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $263.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.70 and a 200 day moving average of $245.89. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.