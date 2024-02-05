M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $25,385,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

