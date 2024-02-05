LQR House Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LQR) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

LQR House’s (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 6th. LQR House had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of LQR House’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a report on Friday, October 13th.

LQR House stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. LQR House has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $435.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81.

LQR House shares are going to split on Friday, February 9th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LQR House will post -31.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Dollinger bought 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $60,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,352 shares in the company, valued at $222,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

