Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 209,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session's volume of 107,196 shares.The stock last traded at $64.42 and had previously closed at $66.64.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 65,487 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 22.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

