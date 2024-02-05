Levi Strauss & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 607,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

