Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$23,700.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$23,700.00.
Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.
Laramide Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of TSE LAM opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of C$201.38 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.92.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.
