Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$23,700.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$23,700.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE LAM opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of C$201.38 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.92.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources ( TSE:LAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.