Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $16.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

