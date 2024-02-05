Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF opened at $160.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.17 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,908,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

