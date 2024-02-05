Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 99,103 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 531.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,103 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of CarGurus worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG opened at $23.88 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

