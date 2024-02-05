Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 35,007 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 104.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $2,603,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 13.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth $5,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

