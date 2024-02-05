Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,457 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $64,570.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,212.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,487 shares of company stock worth $2,416,324 over the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $8.75 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMS. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.