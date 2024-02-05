Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 88,286 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,286 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Azul by 721.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul by 66.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Azul by 697.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Price Performance

Shares of AZUL opened at $8.19 on Monday. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Azul

Azul Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.