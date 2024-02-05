Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 286.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,928 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 298.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.95.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.