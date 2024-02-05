La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,561,000 after buying an additional 180,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,516,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,990,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after buying an additional 61,055 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,893,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

About La-Z-Boy

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

