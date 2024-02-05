L2 Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,715 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.