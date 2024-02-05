L2 Asset Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,778 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Hologic Trading Down 2.6 %

HOLX stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

